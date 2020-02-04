WWE News: Jon Moxley on Edge receiving a thunderous pop at Royal Rumble 2020: Wrestling fans are the greatest

Jon Moxley, who is currently employed with AEW, spoke candidly about the wrestling fans' thunderous pop for Edge at Royal Rumble 2020. Read below to know what Jon had to share on the same.

One of the most thrilling moments at Royal Rumble 2020 was the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated-R superstar entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match and made it to the Final 3 competing. However, Drew McIntyre bested him and Roman Reigns to guarantee his ticket to Wrestlemania 36. Nonetheless, Edge received a warm, fuzzy welcome as the entire stadium erupted with a thunderous pop when his theme song hit! It was indeed a moment to be cherished!

Addressing Edge's return to explain why wrestling fans are the greatest fans in the world is former WWE superstar and current AEW wrestler Jon Moxley. Speaking with Fightful, Jon shared, "That’s what’s so great about wrestling fans, they’re always so appreciative of when you put your body on the line for them and when they know you have the same passion for this that they do. Wrestling fans are the greatest fans in the world. You just saw this last weekend Edge, who hasn’t wrestled in nine years, come back to like he never left, to a hero’s welcome. I think that’s how wrestling fans are a special kind of fans."

Talking about himself and what the future holds for Mr. Moxley's wrestling career, the 34-year-old added, "It’s an exciting time. I’m trying to be grateful and living in the moment. Just being in the ring, just being the process of 'Oh, I get to wrestle today.'"

