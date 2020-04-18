WWE News: Jon Moxley REACTS to company sacking wrestlers amidst COVID 19: My heart goes out to all the people

Jon Moxley, former WWE employee and current AEW World Champion, reacted to the wrestling company sacking many wrestlers during the coronavirus pandemic. Read below to know what Jon had to share on the same.

In a shocking turn of events, WWE made the controversial decision to sack or furlough 20 employees amidst the coronavirus pandemic and amongst those fired included Rusev, Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder. This move was made to help compensate for the financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many wrestlers have publicly reacted to the WWE releases while the WWE Universe believes it is indeed a dark moment in the wrestling company's history. Amongst those who shared his sadness for those released is former WWE employee and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, in a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Live.

"My heart goes out to all the people who are affected by this craziness, whether it be financial or worse. I heard a bunch of news through the grapevine, people in our business got unfortunate phone calls this morning, so it's a weird time," Jon shared while adding, "I'm feeling very fortunate. I was not, or I will not, for a second feel sorry for myself, like poor me, during this craziness because I've got it pretty good, all things considered. I'm just stuck in the house with my wife [Renee Young], who is my favorite person to hang out with anyway."

Moxley also shared how he is spending his quarantine period with Renee at their Las Vegas home. The couple, who recently celebrated their third year anniversary has been watching movies while Young has been experimenting with some cooking projects.

"I'm basically hanging out and having a beautiful woman feed me meals every day. No matter how the World Title match turns out tonight, I feel like a World Champion and I am very blessed at this time," the 34-year-old wrestler revealed to Wrestling Observer Live.

Meanwhile, Jon recently defeated Jake Hager during AEW Dynamite after winning a 30-minute Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match.

