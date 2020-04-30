WWE News: Jon Moxley REACTS to getting mentioned during John Cena & Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse Match

Jon Moxley got a subtle mention during John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's epic Firefly Funhouse Match at Wrestlemania 36. Read below to know how the AEW World Champion reacted to the reference.

The major highlight of Wrestlemania 36, in spite of taking a major hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, was John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's epic and highly entertaining Firefly Funhouse Match, which was nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece. During one segment in the match, we see the opponents in the WCW Nitro era, with John's dream heel persona in action as the wrestler sported NWO gear. During this segment, we had Vince McMahon's puppet in the commentary table saying the words, "This is such good s**t!"

This Vince McMahon phrase became popular courtesy of Jon Moxley! How? Well, after Jon's contract with WWE ended in May 2019 and the wrestler joined AEW, he sat down for a candid chat with Chris Jericho, taking out his frustrations regarding his WWE exit and revealing that whenever his former boss liked something, he would respond, "This is such good s**t!" So what did Moxley think about the subtle reference to him during the Firefly Funhouse Match? "I kind of popped for it, honestly. I thought it was pretty funny," the 34-year-old wrestler confessed.

"But it’s like, I think I might have popularized that or made it into a pop culture thing, but everybody knows that’s what he says. He’s been saying that for decades. People who were probably doing Vince McMahon impressions have been saying ‘that’s good s**t’ before I even got into wrestling," the AEW World Champion added.

