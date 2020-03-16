WWE News: Jushin Thunder Liger to feature in WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020; Details Inside

Japanese wrestling star Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger is all set to feature in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Jushin is, hands down, one of the most revolutionary wrestlers of all time and after performing for 35 years, he finally said goodbye to the wrestling scene earlier this year at the Wrestle Kingdom 14. He retired with a bang by treating his fans with two back-to-back performances on the grand stage of the Tokyo Dome. He is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

The masked fighter emerged as star wrestler in Japan in the late 1980s and instantly became fans’ favourite. Dressed in a striking red-and-white bodysuit with a three-horned mask that covered his face and made him look fierce, Jushin made a deep mark in the Japanese wrestling scene and continues to be one of the most cherished wrestlers in the country. While the 55-year-old wrestler is known for his contribution to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he has also featured in World Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL and Impact Wrestling.

Check out WWE's announcement here:

BREAKING: @Liger_NJPW is the latest inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, as first reported by Tokyo Sports! #WWEHOF https://t.co/GuFzfPJbFU pic.twitter.com/HmNtPwsRWY — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2020

Jushin is an 11-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, 6-time IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champion and 3-time winner of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, Power Wrestling reported. In 2015, the wrestler locked horns with Canadian professional wrestler Tyler Breeze at WWE’s NXT TakeOver event. He was named the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Best Flying Wrestler from 1989-1993 and the Best Technical Wrestler from 1989-1992. Jushin will join other wrestling superstars, including Batista, nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash & Sean Waltman, The Bella Twins, JBL and The British Bulldog, in the Class of 2020.

