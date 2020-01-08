WWE News: Kevin Nash shows off his radical transformation post rehab; Check it out

WWE star Kevin Nash showed off his radical transformation post-rehab in his latest tweet. Read on to know more.

Kevin Nash opened up about the reason behind his retirement from WWE on Twitter. Nash has had several major leg injuries over the years that left a lasting effect on the former WWE star. In order to recover from the injuries and heal, the actor retired from the wrestling platform and had been focusing on his rehab for the past two years. While the wrestler kept himself away from the spotlight while he was recovering, he finally explained his absence from the wrestling world to his fans on December 8.

In the tweet, Nash posted two pictures of himself, one was before and the second was after 2 years of rehab. And it shows how much the wrestler has recovered. The first pictures feature Nash with deformed and thin legs, making him look extremely unhealthy. In the next picture, the wrestler looks alive and kicking with perfectly healthy legs and a muscular body. “The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training have been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters fuck off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love,” tweeted.

The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters fuck off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love. pic.twitter.com/NHNqrc6MFB — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 7, 2020

The wrestler’s last WWE match took place in 2014 and it was a Royal Rumble match. His last singles match with the company took place in 2012, where he lost to Triple H in a Suspended Sledgehammer match, ComiBook reported. The wrestler, who was formally known as diesel continued to perform in the independent scene until 2018, after which, he went into rehab and started focusing on dealing with her leg injuries.

