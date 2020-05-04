WWE News: Kevin Owens to stay away from the wrestling ring for weeks post ankle injury?

Will WWE superstar Kevin Owens stay away from the wrestling scene for weeks after ankle injury? Read on to find out.

Kevin Owen has been absent from the wrestling scene ever since his WrestleMania 36 match against Seth Rollins last month. While rumours suggested that he is unable to participate in the WWE matches because of an injury, the news wasn’t confirmed. However, the wrestling star recently addressed the speculations and revealed that he is, in fact, healing an injured ankle. He also mentioned that he does not know how serious the injury is. The 35-year-old wrestler injured his ankle during the WrestleMania 36 match.

Kevin stated that during the high voltage match, he jumped off the WrestleMania sign on to Rollins, and ended up hurting himself. He eventually ended up winning the match by brutally defeating Seth. During the interaction with RDS, the wrestler stated that he is not yet sure if it is just a bad sprain to fracture. F4WOnline reports that his ankle started swelling up the next day. Reportedly, because of the injury, he is taking a short break and will stay away from the wrestling ring for a few weeks.

Since at the moment, it is not clear how severe the injury is, it is expected that the wrestler will be back shortly after Money In The Bank event. During the interview, Kevin also spoke about being home with his family during the Coronavirus lockdown. “The great thing about WWE is that it doesn't require us to be there if we don't want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present because I preferred to be at home with my family," he said.

ALSO READ: John Cena pays surprise visit to a young WWE fan battling life threatening illness during COVID 19 Lockdown

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×