WWE News: King Corbin banned from competing in SmackDown matches; Details Inside

King Corbin has been fined and banned from competing in the upcoming WWE SmackDown event. Read on to know more.
WWE,Hollywood,SmackDown,King Corbin
WWE has announced that King Corbin has been heavily fined and will no longer be allowed to participate in SmackDown. The announcement came a week after the wrestler poured a drink on a fan. WWE announced that the behaviour was unprofessional and unacceptable. Last week, Corbin took a drink from one fan and poured it over another fans head, Ring Side News reported. The incident took place just moments before Roman Reigns entered the ring and punched Corbin. Reigns also accepted Corbin’s challenge for another match.

The match is scheduled to take place at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month. Since Corbin is not competing in the coming up match, there is a possibility that he might lock horns with Roman in a tag-team match. Meanwhile, the event that will take place on February 27, will see Goldberg coming face to face with Bray Wyatt. Last week, Bill Goldberg made a comeback on the WWE SmackDown and announced a return to the wrestling world.

During the announcement, Goldberg spoke about how he watched the Royal Rumble with his son and instantly felt inspired to hit the ring. He mentioned that he wanted to lock horns with all-time arch-rival Brock Lesnar but since he is busy with Drew McIntyre and Ricochet, he decided to participate in the Universal Championship for a comeback match. In the match, Goldberg will come face to face with WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. The last time Hogan appeared on TV was during the last year’s Saudi Arabian event.

Credits :Ring Side NewsYouTubeTwitter

