WWE News: Lacey Evans defeats Sasha Banks and qualifies for Money In The Bank event

WWE superstar Lacey Evans defeats Sasha Banks in a SmackDown match and qualifies for Money In The Bank event. Read on to know more.

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans brutally defeated Sasha Banks in a high voltage match and qualified for the big Money In The Bank event. The show is scheduled to take place next month at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The eagerly awaited event will feature WWE superstars fighting for a briefcase that containing a contract for a championship match. The winner can then chose a place and time, according to their own convenience, for a world championship match.

During the SmackDown match, Banks almost won the match against Evans she pinned her to the mat. However, Bayley appearance distracted the referee, who turned his attention towards the SmackDown Women's Champion. Evan took advantage of this distraction and went for a pinfall victory. Just earlier this week, Seth Rollins has accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for a WWE Championship match and the two will now lock horns at Money in the Bank event. During the recent edition of Raw, McIntyre announced that he is ready to put his title on the line and challenged Rollins to face him in the wrestling ring, ComicBook reported.

The fans were expecting for this to happen considering WWE had been teasing the possibility of this fight for quite some time now. Last week at Raw, the wrestling star attacked McIntyre after the main event. It is going to be an interesting match, considering McIntyre just won the title a few days back and is already ready to risk it. Earlier this month McIntyre conquered WWE superstar Brock Lesnar to make history and become the first-ever British wrestler to win the prestigious title.

Check out the announced card for WWE Money In The Bank here:

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina Snuka

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. TBA

