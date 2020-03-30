WWE News: Lana REVEALS she stopped posting her family pictures on social media for THIS reason

WWE superstar Lana opened up about not posting her family pictures on social media. Here’s what she had to say.

WWE recently opened up about why she stopped posting her family pictures on social media. During her appearance on The Matthew Aaron Show, the WWE superstar stated that after a point she did not feel like sharing that part of her life on the internet because of the negativity. According to her, since the WWE fans did not like her character on the show, they would constantly leave horrible comments on her family pictures and it bothered her.

She stated that back in 2014 when she was doing the super Rocky IV, people slammed her for being patriotic towards Russia, Wrestling Inc reported. American wrestling fans would randomly leave mean comments on her Instagram page. She said she once posted a picture of her three-weeks-old nephew and people reacted by posting hateful comments like “He’s the ugliest baby in the world! We hope he dies! USA! USA!” Calling people “sick” the wrestler stated that after that she did not feel like posting her family pictures online.

Lana also revealed that in 2019, both she and wrestling star Bobby Lashley received death threats after WWE decided to go forward with their love story angle. The romance was, obviously, just a part of the storyline for the platform and she is clearly in love with her husband Rusev. However, the passionate WWE fans did not take it lightly.

In December, during an episode, WWE decided to feature Lana and Bobby’s wedding ceremony in the wrestling ring. The episode featured a heavy dose of drama. Initially, during the wedding, both Lana and Lashley’s previous spouses tried to interrupt the ceremony, something that the fans were already expecting. However, everyone was taken by surprise after Liv Morgan suddenly appeared and confessed that she and Lana had a relationship earlier this year. And Even though this was just a storyline, people slammed Lana on the Internet.

Wrestling Inc

