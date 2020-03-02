WWE News: Matt Hardy confirms WWE departure; Says ‘I am going to become a free agent’

Matt Hardy has finally announced that he is leaving WWE to become a free agent. Here what he had to say.

After weeks of speculations regarding his future with WWE, Matt Hardy has finally announced that he is leaving the wrestling platform to become a free agent. The 45-year-old professional wrestler released a video on his official YouTube channel and confirmed that his contract with WWE expired on March 1, 2020, and he has decided to say goodbye to the platform by not re-signing a new deal. However, he also mentioned that his decision does not mean he will never return to WWE again.

“I am going to become a free agent and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE. I did not want to leave WWE. I love WWE. WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years. They’ve been good to me. They’ve been good to my family. They’ve been great to my kids. I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there,” he explained in the video. Mat especially mentioned Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and thanked them for being part of his journey in his clip.

Check out the video here:

Explaining the reason behind leaving WWE, Matt Hardy said, “It’s just time for me to take a break and become a free agent. The reason I needed to leave WWE is because when it comes to my creative stance – and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I want it to go for these last 3 or 4 years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor – I just think myself and WWE are on different pages.” Hardy promised his fans that he would return to WWE at some point but for now, he is going on a break to explore more options. ALSO READ: WWE: CM Punk believes pro wrestling today is not for his generation: These guys don't know how to swing a bat

Credits :YouTube

Read More