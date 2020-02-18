WWE News: Matt Hardy makes one final appearance on WWE; brutally loses to Randy Orton

Matt Hardy lost to Randy Orton in his last match for WWE before his contract with the company expires. Read on to know more.

Matt Hardy said goodbye to WWE last week after losing to Randy Orton and it seems like his latest appearance on the show was WWE’s way of saying goodbye to him. After losing the last match, Hardy again entered the ring to face Orton, this time in a no holds barred match and lost again. While it did eventually ended with Hardy’s loss, the match wasn’t a regular one on one fight. Initially, Orton came out to start off Raw and stated that Hardy is not medically fit for a no holds barred match but things turned wild after that.

The episode featured Matt walking out wearing a neck brace and while Orton did initially acted like he won’t hurt him, he had a change of heart and there was no saving Hardy after that. He started off by hitting Matt with an RKO and then went for a conchairto. He then threw the chair outside of the ring and practically dragged Hardy to the ring steps where he delivered another conchairto, this time referees surrounded him. However, that did not stop Orton from going for another blow.

He again delivered another conchairto before yelling “I’m sorry!” and walking off looking troubled, Ringside News reported. This might have been the time fans saw Hardy on WWE because his contract with the wrestling company is coming to an end. According to a report by What Culture, Hardy’s current deal with WWE expires on March 1 and he has been sparking AEW collaboration rumours for quite some time now. Last week, after his loss to Orton, the professional wrestler said “goodbye” to his fans on Twitter.

