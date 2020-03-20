WWE News: Matt Hardy OPENS UP about leaving WWE for AEW; Says ‘They suck the fun out of it’

Matt Hardy finally opened up about quitting WWE and revealed that working with the wrestling platform was no longer fun. Here’s what he had to say.

After a remarkable career with WWE, Matt Hardy finally said goodbye to the company earlier this month after his contract expired and has now joined AEW. During his latest interview, the wrestler opened up about leaving the brand and stated that he wanted to have fun and be more creative, which according to him, was not possible with WWE. The 45-year-old professional wrestler released a video on his official YouTube channel and confirmed that his contract with WWE expired on March 1, 2020.

In the announcement video posted, Matt revealed that he was leaving the wrestling platform to become a free agent. In the clip, he also mentioned that his decision does not mean he will never return to WWE again. The wrestler has now joined AEW, Sportskeeda reported. During his interview Chris Jericho for his Talk is Jericho podcast, Matt stated that WWE is trying to keep a monopoly on the wrestling business and is trying to sign as many wrestlers as it can.

He also asserted that he could have stayed with WWE but he wasn’t creatively satisfied with the brand. He revealed that WWE tried very hard to renew his deal but he knew that if he stayed with the platform, his role would be minimized. In February, it was reported that Hardy said no to a six-figure annual contract with WWE. He mentioned that creativity for him is more important right now than money. He said WWE suck the fun out of wrestling for him and made it all feel like a business.

Credits :SportskeedaYouTube

