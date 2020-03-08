WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals he turned down WWE’s NXT offer before his deal expired

Matt Hardy revealed that WWE offered to include him in NXT if he decided to renew his contract with the company. Here’s what he had to say.

Before Matt Hardy announced that he had decided to leave WWE after his contract expired on March 1, it was speculated that in an attempt to keep Hardy in the company, WWE even offered to include him in NXT. According to the rumours, Matt was considering renewing his contract with WWE and enter NXT. Now, in his latest interview, Matt admitted that WWE did offer to put him in NXT but the wrestler still turned down the deal.

During an interaction with PW Insider, the wrestler said he did not want to join NXT because he does not want to be a champion. He stated that he wants to help people and wants to be used in a significant way. After weeks of speculations and predictions, Matt finally announced his WWE departure last week in a YouTube video posted on his official. The former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that he is leaving the platform to become a free agent. He also mentioned that his decision does not mean he will never return to WWE again.

Check out Matt Hardy's WWE departure announcement here:

Explaining the reason behind leaving WWE, Matt Hardy said, “It’s just time for me to take a break and become a free agent. The reason I needed to leave WWE is because when it comes to my creative stance – and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I want it to go for these last 3 or 4 years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor – I just think myself and WWE are on different pages.” Hardy promised his fans that he would return to WWE at some point but for now, he is going on a break to explore more options.

