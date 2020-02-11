WWE News: Matt Hardy says goodbye to WWE after Raw appearance? Find Out

Matt Hardy might have said goodbye to WWE forever after his recent appearance on Raw. Read on to know more.

Matt Hardy's latest appearance on WWE might have been his last one on the show. After getting defeated by Randy Orton in the latest episode of Raw, the professional wrestler said “goodbye” to his fans on Twitter. For the unversed, in the episode, Matt interrupted Orton during the show to know why he recently attacked Edge. “Randy, what in the hell is wrong with you,” he asked. In response, The Viper tried to take Orton down with an attempted TKO.

While he escaped the first attempt, Hardy eventually put him down and then went on to hit Hardy on his skull with steel chairs. After the show, Hardy posted a picture of himself from the show and wrote, “GOODBYE”. According to a report by What Culture, Hardy’s current deal with WWE expires on March 1 and he has been sparking AEW collaboration rumours for quite some time now. Reports by Pro Wrestling Sheet have suggested that the segment was designed that way to mark Hardy’s exit from the show.

These details are leading the fans to think that the wrestler had said goodbye to the platform and is all set to start a new chapter of his wrestling career. According to a report by PW Insider, as his previous contract is coming to an end, WWE is currently negotiating to discuss the specifics of his future with the platform and no decision has been taken as of yet. Hardy is currently discussing a possible new contract with WWE. Meanwhile, his brother Jeff will report to the WWE Performance Center next week following his long absence.

Check out this footage of Matt Hardy's appearence on WWE Raw:

