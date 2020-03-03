WWE News: Matt Hardy's first appearance post WWE exit announced; Find Out

Putting all the rumours to rest, Matt Hardy finally confirmed that his contract with WWE had ended and announced his departure in a YouTube video posted on his official channel on March 1. The former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that he is leaving the platform to become a free agent. A day after the announcement, his very first post-WWE exit appearance has been announced. Matt will be seen at The Big Event 18, scheduled to take place on March 7, 2020.

It will be a wrestling convention which will also feature other wrestling legends like The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Charly Caruso, Lita, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and Braun Strowman, Sportskeeda reported. In his video, confirmed that he has decided to say goodbye to the platform by not re-signing a new deal. He also mentioned that his decision does not mean he will never return to WWE again. He promised his fans that he would return to WWE at some point, but for now, he is going on a break to explore more options.

Check out Matt Hardy's video here:

Explaining the reason behind leaving WWE, Matt Hardy said, “It’s just time for me to take a break and become a free agent. The reason I needed to leave WWE is because when it comes to my creative stance – and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I want it to go for these last 3 or 4 years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor – I just think myself and WWE are on different pages.”

