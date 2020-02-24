  1. Home
WWE News: Matt Morgan opens up on his potential return to the ring and what he misses about wrestling

Retired WWE star Matt Morgan recently admitted that he misses certain parts of the wrestling business, but would not consider a comeback. Here’s what he had to say.
Matt Morgan
Matthew Thomas Morgan popularly known as Matt Morgan broke the hearts of his WWE fans when he decided to retire from the wrestling scene to pursue a political career. He is currently the Mayor of the city of Longwood, Florida. He is also a former basketball player. While he is no longer associated with WWE, the former wrestler, during a recent interview said that there are parts of the wrestling business that he still misses when he looks back. However, he asserted that he is in no mood to go back to enter the ring again.

Morgan said he misses the charity portion of the business that he used to really enjoy back when he was a professional wrestler. He misses being on the road and going to schools to deliver motivational speeches for the kids. He said the children see wrestlers as their role models, almost like comic book heroes, FOX 35 reported. When asked if he would ever consider a comeback, Morgan said that while he respects the profession, he will not return to that part of his life.

He said being a Mayor is way more important to him than entering a ring. He said he appreciates professional wrestlers and admires what they do in the ring, but he has moved on. Morgan recently got his own WWE action figure and the wrestler could not be happier and said it is mind-blowing to see little kids playing with his action figures. 

