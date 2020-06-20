WWE News: Matt Riddle makes SmackDown debut and defeats AJ Styles; Says ‘It can’t get any sweeter than this’

Matt Riddle made his WWE SmackDown debut ended up defeating former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Read on to know more.

Matt Riddle made his grand in-ring debut on SmackDown and kick-started his new journey by defeating former WWE Champion, AJ Styles. The fight started when Riddle made his official debut and interrupted Styles’ championship celebration. Style confirmed before the fight that the match was for intercontinental championship, and that his title would not be on the line. Riddle kick-started the fight with a couple of suplexes. The two flaunted some killer moves before Styles eventually threw Riddle from the ring.

Riddle bumped into King Corbin, who shoved him and started hitting him. However, Riddle eventually took control of the fight and the match ended with Riddle’s victory as he caught Styles coming off the top rope and hit BroDerick. The wrestler ended up making a solid statement on his SmackDown debut. After the match, the wrestler gave a backstage interview and couldn’t stop gushing about the fight, SportsKeeda reported. The wrestler stated that his debut couldn’t have been better. He expressed his excitement over defeating AJ Styles.

“Honestly, it felt to me as in, to hear all the people chanting 'Bro', and then to lock horns with AJ Styles. Not only lock horns with AJ... he is phenomenal bro, but he is not a stallion. I beat AJ Styles on my debut on SmackDown. I mean, I always say it I don't think it can get any sweeter, but bro, I don't think it can get any sweeter than this bro. I'm on cloud 24. I don't even know how high the clouds go, I'm up there dude. I'm just stoked man, I just can't wait to get back in there and keep proving myself week after week,” he said.

ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings fame Ian Holm leaves for his heavenly abode aged 88

Credits :TwitterSportsKeeda

Share your comment ×