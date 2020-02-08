WWE News: Matt Riddle reacts to reports about his feud with Vince McMahon with a cryptic tweet; Find Out

Matt Riddle Left his fans all confused with his cryptic tweet on WWE’s announcement about Bill Goldberg’s comeback. His comments can be seen as a response to the reports about his feud with Vince McMahon. Read on to know more.

Matt Riddle and Vince McMahon have hogged headlines for their unresolved issues and his latest comment on the reports sent his fandom into a frenzy. It started when the WWE On FOX Twitter account shared a post about WWE superstar Bill Goldberg’s appearance on the latest edition of SmackDown and asked the fans who should be his next opponent. During the show Bill Goldberg announced that he will be hitting the ring at the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown.

Riddle responded to the post with a cryptic comment. “I’m not gonna do what sources are saying I’m not suppose to do. Or am I? What are sources saying?” he wrote. Riddle’s comment comes after various outlets reported about his feud with Vince McMahon. Reportedly, he has heat with McMahon for calling out WWE stars like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on social media. In his social media posts, Riddle has previously revealed that he wants to lock horns with Goldberg and Lesnar in the ring someday but it is surely not going to happen in Goldberg’s upcoming match.

I’m not gonna do what sources are saying I’m not suppose to do. Or am I? What are sources saying? https://t.co/9kBv1Yn483 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 7, 2020

In his match, Goldberg will come face to face with WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. Goldberg challenged Wyatt and he accepted it with both hands. Wyatt and Goldberg will enter the ring on February 27th at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In addition to Wyatt, the much-anticipated event will also feature wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan. The last time Hogan appeared on TV was during the last year’s Saudi Arabian event.

Credits :TwitterYouTube

