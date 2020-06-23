WWE News: Mick Foley holds Shawn Michaels responsible for putting ‘additional pressure’ on WWE stars

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley blamed Shawn Michaels for putting additional pressure on WWE wrestlers. Read on to know more.

Shawn Michaels is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in WWE. Thanks to his remarkable performances in the wrestling ring, he is popularly known as Mr. WrestleMania. Back in the day when he was ruling the wrestling scene, even his entrances at the events were a major talking point. On the other hand, Mick Foley never really thought about going with elaborate titles and entrances. However, in a recent interview, while talking about WrestleMania, the actor spoke about how Shawn added extra pressure on wrestling stars.

"Keep in mind that when I retired the first time, in 2000, you didn't really need to have a defining WrestleMania moment on your resume to be a fully-realized legend. I really credit or blame Shawn Michaels for putting that additional pressure on people because,” he said during the interview with GalaxyCon. He stated that wrestlers came under pressure when Shawn started calling himself Mr. WrestleMania and his consistent performance. He also mentioned that he felt very sensitive because of the pressure.

“When he started referring to himself as Mr. WrestleMania and having show-stealers year-in and year-out, it started being mentioned. Maybe I was a little hyper-sensitive that I hadn't had that moment," Wrestling Inc. quoted him as saying. Further during the interaction, Mick remembered his WrestleMania XIV Tag Team match against the New Age Outlaws as his best Mania moment.

Mick said goodbye to the professional wrestling back in 2012. After that, he handled the role of WWE RAW General Manager from 2016 to 2017. The wrestler was the one who added the 24/7 Championship to the WWE universe.

