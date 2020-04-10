WWE News: Money In The Bank event officially cancelled amid Coronavirus lockdown

WWE’s upcoming event Money In The Bank event has been officially cancelled amid Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

WWE has officially cancelled its upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view event amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The show was scheduled to take place in Maryland, USA, on May 10, 2020. While, reportedly, the company will still go forward with the event, it will no longer take place in Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena in Maryland. Rumours are, that just like WWE’s WrestleMania 36 event, this upcoming show will also be taped in the Performance Center without the audience.

The Baltimore arena announced the news on social media and promised that they will provide refunds for the tickets. “A very special message to our devoted WWE FANS from the WWE. The WWE Money In The Bank originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10 in Baltimore has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase,” the official announcement on Twitter read. When WWE did not aggressively promote Money In The Bank event, fans were highly disappointed.

Meanwhile, WWE has claimed that the company is taking all the measures to ensure the safety of its stars and crew amid the COVID 19 crisis, as they continue to hold events even amid the lockdown. Last month, during an interaction with Variety, WWE brand officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the measures the company is taking to protect their wrestlers and crew members to keep them away from the virus. She mentioned that people who have been out of the country or have had contact with someone who has been out of the country will not be allowed to enter the facility.

She claimed that the company is adhering to all the guidelines the government has created to keep the virus from spreading. While they are taking all the precautions, a healthcare professional stated that there is no way of knowing is a person has coronavirus if that person is asymptomatic and does not show symptoms. Triple H on the other hand recently defended WWE’s decision to hold WrestleMania and stated that people need entertainment.

