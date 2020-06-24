WWE News: New allegation suggest Matt Riddle was spotted grabbing female’s behind at an indie event

New sexual misconduct allegation against WWE star Matt Riddle suggests that the wrestler was spotted grabbing a female’s behind at an indie event.

Matt Riddle recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after professional wrestler Candy Cartwright accused the WWE star of sexual assault in a series of tweets. She detailed an alleged incident from 2018, in which she and Matt were on the road together with other performers. “During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his d***,’” the 28-year-old wrestler tweeted. However, shortly after the post went viral, the former UFC fighting star denied the accusations levelled against him.

Now, a new accuser has shared a story about Matt’s alleged sexual misconduct. An anonymous source told Ringside News that the wrestler was spotted “grabbing a female’s a**” at an indie event. The accuser claimed that Matt was attending the event and was spotted interacting with a few female wrestlers. The source mentioned that later that night he saw a woman crying. According to the source, Matt told the woman that “he is the next big thing in wrestling and that if she would like to come to his room, she would be able to practice and talk about it,” before grabbing her behind, Ringside News reported.

While Matt has not responded to the new allegation yet, WWE recently stated that the company is taking all the claims very seriously. As part of the #SpeakingOut movement, multiple WWE wrestlers have had allegations of misconduct levelled against them. Using the #SpeakingOut movement, many women have addressed their past experiences with abuse and assault in the wrestling industry. The list of wrestlers, who have been called out by name, includes Matt Riddle, Jack Gallagher, and former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

