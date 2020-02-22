WWE News: Nikki Bella, Brie Bella to be inducted in Hall of Fame; Daniel Bryan and Birdie celebrate with them

It was confirmed in this week's WWE SmackDown, that Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2020. The ladies were joined by Brie's husband and daughter Birdie Joe Danielson post their WWE Hall of Fame announcement.

We're not even completed with the second month of 2020 and it's been nothing short of a whirlwind year for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! It started off with Nikki revealing to the world that she was engaged to her Dancing with the Stars pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev. But the more shocking news came after when both sisters revealed that they were pregnant at the same time and were due just one week from each other. Now, there's going to be another monumental moment in 2020 for The Bella Twins!

While earlier reports suggested that the famous sisters would be a part of the 2020 Class of WWE Hall of Fame, it was yet to be confirmed by the WWE wrestlers. In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bella Twins appeared on A Moment of Bliss as Alexa Bliss proudly announced that the 36-year-old to-be mothers were going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2020. They will be joining Dave Bautista and nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash) in the prestigious Class of 2020.

Watch the happy moment as The Bella Twins embraced Alexa Bliss as the latter announced their names as WWE Hall of Fame inductees below:

Furthermore, Brie's husband Daniel Bryan and daughter Birdie Joe Danielson joined on stage as well to congratulate The Bella Twins. Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Meanwhile, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 2, 2020, while Wrestlemania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020.

