WWE News: Nikki Bella & Brie Bella reveal that match with THESE 2 wrestlers would bring them out of retirement

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins revealed in a recent interview as to which possible match could bring them out of their retirement. Read below to know who the siblings chose from the active WWE roster as well as WWE Hall of Famers.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins announced in 2019 that they had decided to hang their boots and officially retire from WWE. For Nikki, in particular, the 36-year-old wrestler was forced to retire due to a cyst found in her brain as well as a herniated disk which was just above her neck surgery. 2020 has been all about family for the siblings as they're both pregnant and their impending due dates are just one week apart from the other.

However, WWE will always hold a special place in The Bella Twins' hearts. During a recent appearance on The Bump, Nikki and Brie were asked which possible match would bring them out of retirement. The twins had the same answer - WWE Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. "We would love to go against Sasha Banks and Bayley. That would be incredible. To be able to fight them for the tag titles, especially what they are doing on TV right now, it's just brilliant. It's great," Brie shared.

"Well for me, what I think is, especially 'cause I love how Sasha is tweeting 'Best Tag Team Ever' and everything, how they talk, I'm like 'Oh my god! They're setting up such a perfect storyline.' What my dream would be is to have a triple threat tag team match... Sasha and Baley vs Brie and I vs Trish (Stratus) and Lita. Because I think those are kind of the most iconic tag teams that have been well known, we've a lot of equity behind us, a lot of storytelling. I mean, you already know who are going to be the major heels with it and then you have the past and the present. That would be a dream for me," Nikki added.

"I'm truly praying for a miracle. I think one day I will be able to get back in that ring. I don't ever think full-time, probably not even part-time, but I want to wrestle. I want my son to be ringside. I want him to see what mommy did for so long and I want to go and kick some girl's a****s," Nikki concluded.

It looks like Bayley agrees with Nikki's suggestion as the SmackDown Women's Champion had recently tweeted, "Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo.....after we get all the gold Extreme Rules ........ we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw"

Would you like to see The Bella Twins vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Lita and Trish Stratus triple threat tag team match in WWE? Let us know your view in the comments section below.

