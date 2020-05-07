WWE News: Nikki Bella felt Ronda Rousey's arrival at Women's Royal Rumble Match 2018 was a slap in the face

Nikki Bella wrote in her memoir with Brie Bella, Incomparable, about how she felt Ronda Rousey upstaging the women WWE wrestlers with her arrival post the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018 was like a slap in the face. Read below to know why the Total Bellas star penned this statement.

During Royal Rumble 2018, for the first time, women wrestlers were given a chance to compete in an all-women Royal Rumble match, making history in the process as it was the first time ever. The Women's Royal Rumble Match saw Asuka and Nikki Bella as the last two women standing. However, Asuka proved her worth and won the whole bout as she eliminated Nikki. After celebrating her win, she was joined by RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as she had to decide whose championship she would be going after at Wrestlemania 35.

However, things took a turn when the WWE Universe was distracted by the arrival of Ronda Rousey, whose WWE debut was being spoken about for months. While it may seem like a memorable moment for wrestling fans, Nikki sees the whole arrival very differently. In her memoir, Incomparable, which she wrote along with her sister Brie Bella, the 36-year-old wrestler penned her thoughts about Ronda's fiery entry into WWE. Specifically, Nikki felt the whole spectacle felt like a slap in the face.

"It was nothing against Ronda — it is thrilling that she is at WWE — but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement," Nikki wrote, via ComicBook.

However, Nikki was also all praises for her main event match against Ronda Rousey, for the RAW Women's Championship, at Evolution 2018 (first-ever all-women PPV) which also saw the inclusion of Brie. "That night was career-justifying, That night was worth breaking my neck for," Nikki added.

