WWE News: Nikki Bella posts topless photos to give baby bump update but our eyes are only on her ABS

In what was some twin-tastic news for WWE fans, The Bella Twins aka Nikki Bella and Brie Bella announced to the world recently that they were pregnant at the same time and were due just a few days from the other. Currently, Nikki is in her second trimester and taking to her Instagram Stories, the soon-to-be momma and future WWE Hall of Famer got brutally honest about the physical changes in her body because of her pregnancy, as she will be welcoming her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

The Total Bellas star shared two snaps of herself topless, showing off her growing baby bump, with her abs popping out. "It's crazy because a day after workouts abs really pop out in the morning. But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can't believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously b**bs have gotten huge," the 36-year-old star shared while adding, "There is my love. 18 weeks tomorrow!"

Check out Nikki Bella's IG Stories documenting her second trimester below:

We can't wait for Nikki Bella to welcome her baby girl or baby boy!

Furthermore, Nikki also spoke about how she is finding more grey hair as the days go by and will now have to dye her hair. She also included the fact that her upper lip is being filled by brown spots. "Look at all my grays. Can you see them? I know you can get your hair dyed when you’re pregnant but I feel like I’m losing my hair, jeez. I’m freaking out, that’s sad. I maybe need to dye my hair now," Bella shared and added, "You know what else is really killing me with pregnancy? Look at all the brown marks I’m getting on my upper lip with hormones."

"I would get this sometimes in the summertime, but now being pregnant and I go hiking, even though I wear sunscreen it’s getting so sensitive. All for you my love," Nikki shared while turning the camera to her baby bump.

Credits :Instagram

