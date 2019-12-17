WWE News: Nikki Bella REVEALS one thing she regrets about showcasing breakup with John Cena on Total Bellas

Nikki Bella revealed in an interview about the one regret she has about her televised breakup with ex-fiance John Cena on Total Bellas. Read below to know what Nikki had to share on the same.

After dating for more than six years and even engaged to get married, once upon a time WWE's power couple John Cena and Nikki Bella broke off their engagement and had a final breakup in 2018. After a few months, both moved on with Nikki dating her Dancing With The Stars pro-parter Artem Chigvintsev and John dating product manager Shay Shariatzadeh. However, both have been very respective when asked in interviews about each other post their split. Bella had earlier revealed that her ex still stays in touch with her grandmother.

In a recent interview for Health magazine, the 36-year-old former WWE wrestler revealed the one thing she regrets about her televised breakup on Total Bellas. "The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided. I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning," Nikki shared with utmost honesty while also revealing that the Fast & Furious 9 star did not take a single paycheck for his appearances on Total Bellas.

"It was beautiful—he was fully there to support me. I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad—I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore," Bella added.

Talking about how the timing was off in their relationship, Nikki shared that she and her family still loves John as he's an amazing person.

