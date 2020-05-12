  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WWE News: Nikki Bella, Shasha Banks, Bayley & more WWE stars congratulate Becky Lynch on her pregnancy

Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Bayley and more WWE superstars congratulate Becky Lynch on her pregnancy announcement. Check out their reactions.
14118 reads Mumbai Updated: May 12, 2020 03:44 pm
WWE,Nikki Bella,Becky Lynch,Hollywood,Bayley,Shasha BanksWWE News: Nikki Bella, Shasha Banks, Bayley & more WWE stars congratulate Becky Lynch on her pregnancy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and her fiancé Seth Rollins are gearing up to embrace parenthood. During the latest episode of RAW, Becky took everyone by surprise when she revealed that she will be staying away from the wrestling scene for a while because she is pregnant. She also announced that she was relinquishing her Raw Women's Championship belt to Asuka, who recently climbed the ladder to victory at WWE Money in the Bank event. The 33-year-old wrestler mentioned that she is taking a break from wrestling to focus on her child, who is reportedly expected in December.

Reacting to her pregnancy news, various WWE superstars took to social media and congratulated the to-be mother. “Wow!!! Goosebumps!!! Welcome to the Mommy Club!! It’s a great club to be apart of!! You’ll be an amazing mother like you were a Champ. Xxoo –Brie,” Nikki and Brie Bella Tweeted. “What theeeee CONGRATS TO @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins on the announcement today!!! Wow. Segment gave me chills on raw. You’re gonna be great parents! And congrats to @WWEAsuka on becoming in the champ,” Paige wrote.

After making the announcement, Becky posted a thank you note on Twitter. “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much,” the wrestling star wrote. Retweeting the post, Sasha Banks sent her love with heart emojis. Commenting on the same tweet, Bayley wrote “Proud” with a heart emoji.

Check out more reactions: 

ALSO READ: WWE: Becky Lynch REVEALS Seth Rollins' reaction to pregnancy: He threw his hands up in the air all excited

Credits :TwitterGETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement