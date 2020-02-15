WWE News: Not Brock Lesnar; John Cena's Wrestlemania 36 match could be with either of THESE 2 wrestlers?

John Cena will be returning to WWE soon and will mostly be competing in a match at Wrestlemania 36. While many thought John's opponent could be Brock Lesnar, WWE is instead looking at two other wrestlers as prospective opponents for the Fast & Furious 9 star.

John Cena is coming back to WWE and sorry but, we can't keep calm! The WWE wrestler, who is now working with the wrestling company only on a part-time basis, given his promising Hollywood career, will be returning on February 28, 2020, with his destination being SmackDown. Given the proximity of his WWE return, we could be looking at a potential feud leading up to Wrestlemania 36. But the question is who would John wrestle at the most important WWE PPV?

Earlier, Paul Heyman spiced things up, when he took a potshot at the Fast & Furious 9 star for praising his client Brock Lesnar, saying that The Beast is not interested in Cena's compliments. This got Twitterati decoding if it was a slight tease of a possible Wrestlemania 36 feud. However, according to Wrestle Votes, John won't be wrestling Brock. Instead, there are two potential opponents for Mr. Cena; Universal Champion Bray Wyatt or Goldberg. Whoever is left out of the Cena match is said to tussle with Roman Reigns instead.

BREAKING NEWS:@JohnCena returns to @WWE on the February 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Zau9ZhhdBF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2020

So the possible Wrestlemania 36 matches could be John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg or Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and John Cena vs. Goldberg. Personally, we are rooting for John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt as a win for the 42-year-old wrestler would help him get his record-breaking 17th win (Currently, John is tied for the record with Ric Flair [16 titles]).

We can't wait to see John Cena back in a wrestling ring!

Who do you want to see John Cena wrestle Wrestlemania 36 - Bray Wyatt or Goldberg? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

