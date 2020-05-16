WWE News: Otis on performing without live audience amid COVID 19 lockdown: Everything happens for a reason

WWE superstar Otis reflected on performing without a live audience at Money In The Bank event amid COVID 19 lockdown. Here’s what he had to say.

The latest edition of Money In The Banks event was the second major event WWE held without its live audience due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the production of live shows, movies, and series were canceled to encourage social distancing in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus. However, WWE took a stand and decided to hold all its events amid the ongoing lockdown. WWE announced that instead of shooting the matches with a live audience, it will go fan-free and live stream the events.

Otis, who recently won the Money In The Bank ladder match, opened up about all the changes that WWE has made because of the COVID 19 crisis. He also reflected on how it was like to perform without a live audience. He stated that he actually liked how the recent matches, including his MITB match, turned out to be so “cool.” Pointing out the silver lining, the wrestler noted that the fans got to see the epic boneyard match only because WWE had to go fans-free. “I think everything happens for a reason That's a very strong quote that I live by,” he said.

“That Boneyard match, I mean, I just felt like I was watching a cool thriller action movie, like big thumbs up to everybody that worked on that,” Otis said during an interaction with Fritz of Between the Ropes. He also mentioned that even after things go back to normal, as far as the health crisis is concerned, WWE should keep featuring matches like the Boneyard match and the Firefly funhouse match.

"Yes, we'll have our matches in front of the crowd but I think that, for sure, we'll continue these awesome idea matches that are not exactly with the people but just some to keep the fans going and interested. so yeah, It's really cool and again, I can't tell how awesome the guys with the cameras are and they catch some good stuff, man," Otis said.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Seth Rollins reflects on fiancé Becky Lynch’s pregnancy: I can’t put into words what it means to me

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×