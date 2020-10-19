WWE News: Paul Heyman compares his experience of working with Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman revealed in an interview as to why it's very hard to differentiate Roman Reigns' vision, goals and desires behind-the-scenes from those on camera at the very moment.

Roman Reigns is currently the hottest topic in WWE ever since his monumental return and immediate heel shift to The Tribal Chief. While his ongoing fierce rivalry with cousin Jey Uso is piping hot, Reigns is enjoying the benefits of being Universal Champion. Moreover, The Big Dog has aligned himself with none other than Paul Heyman, who was last partnered with Brock Lesnar aka The Beast.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Heyman was asked to compare his working experience with Roman and Brock to which the 55-year-old former executive director of Raw confessed that it was a difficult question to answer because it's very hard to differentiate Reigns' vision, goals and desires behind-the-scenes from those on camera at the moment as they're one and the same. According to Paul, Roman was able to accomplish a body of work in his first eight years in WWE on the main roster which will go down in history.

Giving the 34-year-old wrestler enormous credit, Heyman stated that Reigns looked back at his body of work and felt very unfulfilled and unsatisfied, similar to Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. This is because Roman realised early on that history will be "unappreciative" of his contribution to the WWE narrative 25, 50 and 100 years from now, according to Paul.

"As he enters his prime, Roman decided to challenge himself to put forth a body of work that would make the past eight years pale in comparison—make people realize that the past eight years was the warmup for... the true Hall of Fame, legendary portion of his career," Heyman teased and concluded to TV Insider, "Everything you’ve seen Roman Reigns accomplish until now was just setting the table for the history you’re going to witness unfold in the next few weeks, months, years. He was just getting ready for this portion of his career."

