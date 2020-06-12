WWE News: Paul Heyman FIRED from his position as executive director of WWE RAW

WWE has fired Paul Heyman from his position as executive director of WWE RAW and he the company will now consolidate the creative teams of its Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown segments. Read on to know more.

Paul Heyman has been relinquished of his duties at Monday Night Raw‘s executive director by WWE. The wrestling company has decided to consolidate the creative teams of its Monday Night Raw segment and Friday Night SmackDown segment. It has been announced that after the new development, Bruce Prichard will oversee the process for both brands for the company. As a result of this consolidation, Heyman will no longer serve as the executive director of RAW. The company made the announcement in a statement released on June 12.

Reportedly, after being associated with the brand for a very long time, Heyman will no longer have any creative input as long as RAW is concerned. However, he will still be employed by the company as an on-air personality. “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer,” Inquisitr quoted the statement.

It is not yet clear why the company decided to suddenly take away Heyman’s position. However, it should be noted that in the last few months, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, WWE has experienced a serious decline in the ratings. And this might be one of the major reasons behind firing Heyman. It was noted earlier this year that the company is also trying to balance its finances amid the ongoing crisis.

Recently, WWE took everyone by surprise when it went on a firing spree as a part of budget cuts amid and released about 20 employees at one go as a measure to help compensate for the financial losses due to the pandemic. This included wrestlers like Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rusev, Kurt Angle, and Drake Maverick. Reportedly, the move will help WWE save USD 4 million monthly.

