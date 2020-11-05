WWE News: Paul Heyman REVEALS reason why Roman Reigns didn't turn heel sooner despite Vince McMahon wanting it

Paul Heyman, in a recent interview, revealed the real reason as to why it took so long for Roman Reigns to turn heel in WWE even though Vince McMahon wanted it to happen for quite a while.

Roman Reigns is currently THE headlining factor for WWE ever since his triumphant return a few months back and The Top Dog hasn't looked better than he does as an all-out heel character. As the current Universal Champion, his heated rivalry with cousin Jey Uso has definitely impressed the WWE Universe as their perception towards Reigns has stirred towards a more positive reaction now.

This leads to the question; why didn't WWE turn Roman heel sooner? Especially with WWE Universe demanding a change in character for The Tribal Chief. Explaining the real reason was Reign's current associate Paul Heyman during a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated Media podcast via Fightful. Heyman confessed that for a long time, Roman, he and even Vince McMahon wanted the 35-year-old wrestler to turn into the bad guy. However, the "timing was never right." Paul believed that Reigns couldn't pull off the portrayal of a top star in the industry even a year ago as he wasn't experienced enough and still worked too young.

Now, the 55-year-old wrestling personality feels that Roman's face has more seasoning and weathering. This was apparently showcased the best when the Hobbs & Shaw star was beating Jey up inside Hell in a Cell and screamed, "I did this to you when we were kids and here we are 35 years old doing this." Moreover, Heyman praised the wrestler for looking like a badass 35-year-old, unlike his younger self which was grizzled nor had any scars. However, now, you can see the wars, pressure, obligation, responsibility, accountability and sheer burden in his face.

"That's the core word when it comes to being the top star in WWE. The burden and the weight and what it's done to Roman Reigns. Four WrestleMania main events, it would have been five if he appeared this year. It will be five when he appears at next year's WrestleMania," Paul concluded via Fightful.

