WWE News: Pregnant Becky Lynch confirms she will return to the wrestling scene after giving birth

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy news earlier this month on an episode of Monday Night RAW. While sharing the good news, the WWE star announced that she is taking a break from the wrestling scene to focus on her baby. Recently, during an interview with ESPN, the 33-year-old wrestler confirmed that she is not saying goodbye to the wrestling scene and will return after giving birth. During her WWE appearance, Becky relinquished her Raw Women's Championship belt to Asuka. “You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother,” Becky told.

Lynch mentioned that just like many other WWE stars who have managed to strike a balance between their role as a mother and their wrestling career, including Asuka, Lacey Evans and Mickie James, she will return to the ring for more action. “Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said. She asserted that women should have an equal right to follow their careers.

While she admitted that unlike men, it takes longer for women to get their professional lives back on track after embracing motherhood, she asserted that she is not ready to say goodbye to her career. “That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do,” she explained.

Becky mentioned that having a kid will eventually provide her more motivation to chase her dreams. She said a lot of working women have proved that it is possible to achieve success in their professional lives while taking care of their families and she would like to join the list.

