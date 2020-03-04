WWE News: Pregnant Nikki Bella and Brie Bella worried for their health amidst Coronavirus concern

As Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are looking forward to embracing motherhood, the pregnant sisters are worried about coronavirus. During their appearance on The Talk on Tuesday the Bella sisters started that they terrified for their health. Nikki mentioned that she has already been sick during her pregnancy. She revealed that she had Influenza B in the early stages of her pregnancy. The two mentioned that they have a weak immune system which makes them more vulnerable and increases their chances of getting sick.

According to WHO, more than 92,000 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths from the virus has reached 3,110 globally, Al Jazeera reported. As of March 3rd, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington State rose to 27. This figure includes nine deaths. After the siblings announced their pregnancy, rumours suggested that they were planning on using IVF. Putting all the rumours to rest last month, the sisters denied all the speculations and stated that while they were thrilled to get pregnant, they did not go for the procedure.

This will be Nikki’s first child and she is sharing it with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Meanwhile, this will be Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan’s second child together. And to top it all, the wrestler sisters are due within two weeks of each other. The wrestler sisters are due within two weeks of each other.

Sharing the news with her fans, Nikki posted a lengthy caption on Instagram and even shared a picture of her sonogram. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side,” she wrote.

