WWE News: Pregnant Nikki Bella, Brie Bella to appear on SmackDown one week before ex fiance John Cena's return

It was recently announced by WWE that Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins, both of whom are pregnant, will be appearing in the February 21, 2020 episode of SmackDown. The date is exactly a week before Nikki's ex-fiance John Cena's WWE return on SmackDown. Read below for more details.

Giving us some exciting news on WWE Backstage was Renee Young who revealed to the world that John Cena would be making his highly-awaited return to WWE on the February 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown. However, there has been no confirmation as to the direction his return would be taking with many assuming that John's comeback will kickstart his potential rivalry for Wrestlemania 36. Names like Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Goldberg and Elias have popped up as potential opponents for the Cenation leader.

A week before John's return, however, we will also be seeing the return of his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins. As fans know, Nikki and Brie are both pregnant and will be giving birth just one week from each other. While it will be Brie and Daniel Bryan's second baby after Birdie Joe Danielson, 2, Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev will be welcoming their first child. For the February 21, 2020 episode of SmackDown, The Bella Twins will be appearing on A Moment of Bliss, alongside host Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Check out WWE announcing The Bella Twins' SmackDown return on Instagram below:

Meanwhile, WWE teased Nikki and Brie's upcoming appearance sharing, "What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?"

Speaking of 'juicy news, rumours are rife that The Bella Twins will be joining Dave Bautista and The nWo in the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2020. The SmackDown appearance could be to announce that Nikki and Brie will soon become WWE Hall of Famers.

