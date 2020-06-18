WWE News: Randy Orton reveals he would ‘love to work’ with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa for THIS reason

WWE star Randy Orton reflected on his feud with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa and revealed that he would love to work with him. Read on to know more. WWE star Randy Orton reflected on his feud with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa and revealed that he would love to work with him. Read on to know more.

After raising eyebrows with their twitter feud, Randy Orton finally reacted to his recent back and forth with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa and revealed that he wants to work with him. Recently, before his Backlash ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ with Edge, Randy took to social media to take some shots at Tommaso. It all started when following NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Randy posted, "Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap."

Reacting to Randy’s comment, Tommaso took a dig at his performance and stated that he was using Randy’s matches to put his daughter. “Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self-appointed locker room leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level," Randy tweeted in response. During his latest interview with CBS Sports, the wrestler stated that he wants Tommaso to grow and succeed.

"I think with the kind of hustle Tommaso has shown he has, I think he's perfectly capable. I think he's a big fish in a relatively small pond. I don't mean that as a knock, to be clear. But I want to see him try to become a big fish in a bigger pond. I would like to see him under the pressure to have something like the greatest wrestling match ever,” he explained. Randy stated that he wants to face the NXT wrestler in the wrestling ring.

“Tommaso can be in the same boat, and I think there's a way to do it. I'm hoping that, soon, I can get in the ring with him and we can go out there and get the crowd interested with good promos and good stories and we can go somewhere with it. We can make some money. I've seen the top and I've seen the bottom. I'm not saying NXT is the bottom. I'm just saying, you're one step away from being at the top. Don't stop there," he added.

ALSO READ: WWE News: CM Punk reveals he was scheduled to win 2008 Royal Rumble match instead of John Cena

Share your comment ×