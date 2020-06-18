  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WWE News: Randy Orton reveals he would ‘love to work’ with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa for THIS reason

WWE star Randy Orton reflected on his feud with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa and revealed that he would love to work with him. Read on to know more. WWE star Randy Orton reflected on his feud with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa and revealed that he would love to work with him. Read on to know more.
10498 reads Mumbai
WWE,Tommaso Ciampa,Hollywood,Randy Orton,NXTWWE News: Randy Orton reveals he would ‘love to work’ with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa for THIS reason
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After raising eyebrows with their twitter feud, Randy Orton finally reacted to his recent back and forth with NXT star Tommaso Ciampa and revealed that he wants to work with him. Recently, before his Backlash ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ with Edge, Randy took to social media to take some shots at Tommaso. It all started when following NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Randy posted, "Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap."

Reacting to Randy’s comment, Tommaso took a dig at his performance and stated that he was using Randy’s matches to put his daughter. “Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self-appointed locker room leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level," Randy tweeted in response. During his latest interview with CBS Sports, the wrestler stated that he wants Tommaso to grow and succeed.

"I think with the kind of hustle Tommaso has shown he has, I think he's perfectly capable. I think he's a big fish in a relatively small pond. I don't mean that as a knock, to be clear. But I want to see him try to become a big fish in a bigger pond. I would like to see him under the pressure to have something like the greatest wrestling match ever,” he explained. Randy stated that he wants to face the NXT wrestler in the wrestling ring.

“Tommaso can be in the same boat, and I think there's a way to do it. I'm hoping that, soon, I can get in the ring with him and we can go out there and get the crowd interested with good promos and good stories and we can go somewhere with it. We can make some money. I've seen the top and I've seen the bottom. I'm not saying NXT is the bottom. I'm just saying, you're one step away from being at the top. Don't stop there," he added.

ALSO READ: WWE News: CM Punk reveals he was scheduled to win 2008 Royal Rumble match instead of John Cena

Credits :CBS SportsGETTY IMAGES

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement