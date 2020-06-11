  1. Home
WWE News: Randy Orton shares career tips for Tommaso Ciampa; Says ‘He needs to learn how to tell stories’

WWE superstar Randy Orton expressed concerns about Tommaso Ciampa and stated that he needs to slow down and learn the art of story-telling. Read on to know more.
WWE star Randy Orton is worried about former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and during a media interaction, he shared suggestions for his fellow wrestler. The 40-year-old wrestler, who is all set to face Edge at the upcoming Backlash event, was recently asked about wrestling Tommaso Ciampa during a recent Backlash media conference. Speaking about a possible match with Ciampa, Orton said he will lock horns with the wrestler if his boss tells him to do so.

Further, expressing his concerns about the WWE star, Orton said Ciampa could learn a few things from him. He stated that the wrestler should not push himself too hard and kill himself for the sake of his fans, Ring Side News reported. “When you see so much of that back to back, you don’t get to invest in these matches because they’re just one thing after another. Although it’s highly physically impressive, and I wouldn’t be able to do that style, they’re going to have very short careers,” he said.

Referring to Ciampa's injuries, Orton stated that he should invest less in the matches and focus a little more on himself. Even though his fans always want to see him in action, he needs to slow things down. He said Ciampa needs to learn the art of telling stories. “I worry about Ciampa in particular because, with all these big injuries he’s had, he needs to learn how to tell stories and slow it down and not think that the fans want to see him kill himself. You’re only as good as the last match you ever had.”

