WWE News: Randy Orton suffers knee injury following RKO attempt? Find Out

Randy Orton suffered apparent knee injury following RKO attempt during a recent WWE match.

Randy Orton aka The Viper faced off against AJ Styles during a WWE live event on December 29, and while the match started on a powerful note, it did not last long and the referee had to call for the bell due to Orton suffering an apparent knee injury. According to a report published by ComicBook, the fans in attendance asserted that the wrestler attempted RKO minutes into the match and the move backfired after he landed awkwardly after Styles countered his attack.

“AJ Styles vs Randy Orton ended when Randy Orton went for an RKO and Landed Weird,” a fan tweeted alongside a video from the wrestling event. “Orton legit hurt. Match against Styles was stopped,” another tweet read. “I hope that @RandyOrton injury isn’t too serious,” another fan tweeted. Instantly after Orton hit the ground, his trainers ran into the ring to help Orton and he was eventually taken backstage. WWE is yet to release any kind of statement on Orton's status. Over the past few years, the wrestler has faced his share of injuries but has always returned to the ring. In 2018, The Viper suffered a medial meniscus tear and had been in a good form ever since.

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton ended when Randy Orton went for an RKO and Landed Weird. #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/c4ulEtPKIG — David Molesevich (@dmolesevich) December 30, 2019

Orton legit hurt. Match against Styles was stopped. #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/JtyKaHoKKZ — David Wolf (@dwolfrules) December 30, 2019

I hope that @RandyOrton injury isn’t too serious. #WWEHershey — Walter S Thomas Jr (@revthomasjr) December 30, 2019

The Viper’s potential injury comes mere months after he officially signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. After speculating rumors that he might be leaving the wrestling platform, Randy asserted in an interview after signing the contract that he never intended on leaving the WWE. During the interaction with After The Bell, the wrestler stated that he is happy being a “WWE Superstar”.

