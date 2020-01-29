WWE News: Raw viewership shoots up after Edge’s comeback in Royal Rumble 2020

The viewership of WWE News Raw has increased after Edge’s power-packed comeback in Royal Rumble 2020.

The latest WWE Royal Rumble turned out to be a memorable event for various reasons. While Drew McIntyre, beyond doubt, became the star of the night after defeating Brock Lesnar, it was Edge’s comeback that ended up hogging all headlines. The 56-year-old wrestler was forced to retire in 2011 following a serious neck injury. Since then, Edge stayed out of the wrestling scene. Well, he is back now and it seems like the fans can’t get enough. According to a report by Showbuzz Daily, WWE Raw pulled in an overnight viewership of 2.402 million viewers for the broadcast.

While his fans wanted him to get back in action, his appearance in the latest match of royal rumble, came as a surprise for everyone. It was all the WWE fans could talk about. The figures are proof of how much his fans missed him in the ring and when he did get back, all eyes were on him. In comparison to this week’s edition, last week Raw drew an average of 2.380 million viewers. The match was as it is much anticipated because it featured Lesnar entering at number one position, by choice.

Entering first meant he had to come face to face and defeat a number of wrestlers in order to win the match. And he did not disappoint, initially. The match was going well and Lesnar dominated the first half of it. However, things went south after Edge entered the ring on the 21st spot. It has been 9 years since his fans saw Edge locking horns in a ring and he proved that when he entered the match, he meant business.

All recovered and kicking, the wrestler looked great during his standoff with AJ Styles and showed off his powerful moves as he eliminated Styles. By the looks of it, Edge is ready for more action in WWE and organisers might have Wrestle Mania plans for him. The wrestler had been sparking comeback rumours for quite some time but kept on denying them and it seems like he wanted to keep his big comeback a secret. According to PWInsider Edge briefly spoke with All Elite Wrestling before signing the contract with WWE.

Check out Edge's Royal Rumble return video here:

