WWE News: Renee Young announces departure with a heartfelt post: Time to roll the dice again & shake things up

In a heartwarming Instagram post to her fans, Renee Young announced her departure from WWE after almost eight years of being a trailblazer employee. The 34-year-old commentator shared how she made friends, family and met her husband Jon Moxley thanks to the wrestling company.

SummerSlam 2020 was a night of many surprises like Roman Reigns making his shocking return to decimate Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Braun Strowman. However, the WWE Universe also had to say a tearful goodbye to a beloved addition to the wrestling company; Renee Young. For almost eight years, Young proved her mettle by breaking barriers for female commentators as she became the first woman to become a full-time member on WWE Raw's commentary team, amongst several other achievements. It's indeed a magnanimous loss for WWE as wrestlers and fans flooded social media with thoughtful messages for Renee.

The 34-year-old commentator took to Instagram to share a lengthy, heartfelt message to her fans sharing how fortunate she was to have gotten the chance to showcase her talent in the prestigious wrestling company. "This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a f*****g dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever," Young began referencing to her husband and former WWE wrestler Jon Moxley.

Shedding light on her personal achievements in WWE, Renee added, "I did things I couldn't have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky."

"But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on," Young shared teasing the new direction she wants to take in her career.

"Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything," Renee concluded along with a red heart emoticon.

Check out Renee Young's goodbye message to WWE on Instagram HERE.

We'll miss you, Renee Young!

ALSO READ: WWE News: Renee Young REVEALS she has coronavirus hours after Jon Moxley pulls out of AEW Dynamite taping

What do you have to say about Renee Young bidding farewell to WWE? Will you miss her? Let us know your views on the same in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×