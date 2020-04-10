WWE News: Renee Young commemorates 3rd year anniversary with Jon Moxley: Married an absolute hunk of a man

Renee Young took to her Instagram page to celebrate her third wedding anniversary (April 9, 2020) with Jon Moxley and shared an adorable photo of the couple riding on mules. Check out their photo below.

Jon Moxley and Renee Young's love story began in 2013 when they met in WWE and fell madly in love. Then, in 2017, the couple got married in an impromptu ceremony in their Las Vegas home. Jon left WWE in 2019 and shifted base to the competition, AEW, while Renee is still an integral part of the WWE commentary team. However, the two have a very healthy relationship and don't let their work get in the way! Moreover, Young has been very supportive of her husband's AEW rise and posts about the same on social media!

April 9, 2020, marked their third wedding anniversary and Renee took to her Instagram page to wish her hubby with the cutest post. In the photo shared, Moxley and Young are all bundled up in jackets while they ride on mules across the mountains. "Been married to this absolute hunk of a man for 3 years. I’m lucky. He’s cute. (one time we rode mules around some mountains)," the 34-year-old WWE Backstage host captioned the post. Amongst those who wished the couple was Brie Bella, who left a simple, "Happy Anniversary," on Young's IG post.

Check out Renee Young commemorating her third wedding anniversary with Jon Moxley on Instagram below:

We adore this couple and how!

Meanwhile, in 2019, when Jon was asked if he thinks Renee will ever jump ship to AEW, the 34-year-old wrestler shared, "Uh, she’s got A LOT of stuff on her plate. A lot of things she wants to do. I mean, you’d have to ask her what all her goals and aspirations are, but she has a lot of them outside the wrestling business. Right now she’s just like, right now over there she’s completely invaluable."

"She has a lot of great opportunities with Fox, and uh, which is great for her, and uh, her, you know, I uh… her future is in her hands, she can do whatever she wants, and she’s uh… It’s good to be her right now. A lot on her plate right now, a lot on her plate. It’s very cool, you know?," Moxley added.

