WWE News: Renee Young REVEALS she has coronavirus hours after Jon Moxley pulls out of AEW Dynamite taping

In some heartbreaking news for wrestling fans, popular WWE announcer and WWE Backstage host Renee Young has tested positive for coronavirus. This was revealed by the 34-year-old in a tweet as she shared, "Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get COVID. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone." Moreover, Renee's announcement comes in light of at least three people who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE issued a statement of how they will still continue with the tapings as they shared with Wrestling Inc, "WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future." While there will be Friday and Saturday tapings at the Performance Center, the show might be rewritten with "friends & family" not being invited back to appear as fans in the crowd. Moreover, Jon Moxley has pulled out of AEW Dynamite's taping as revealed by Tony Khan.

Tony tweeted, "Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight," and added, "Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is."

Check out Renee Young and Tony Khan's tweets below:

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

We're hoping for a speedy recovery for Renee!

