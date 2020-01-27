WWE News: From renewed contract to royal rumble return, check out all the details about Edge’s comeback

Edge surprised his fans by making a comeback during WWE royal rumble match after 9 years. Here’s everything you need to know about his return.

Edge is back with a bang and it looks like he is not going anywhere this time. The WWE wrestler was forced to retire in 2011 following a serious neck injury. Since then, Edge had maintained a safe distance from the ring and stayed out of the wrestling scene. While the fans wanted him to get back in action, his appearance in the latest match of royal rumble, came as a surprise for everyone. According to Comic Book, the 46-year-old wrestler recently signed a contract with WWE.

The match was much anticipated because it featured Lesnar entering at number one position, by choice. This meant he had to come face to face and defeat a number of wrestlers in order to win the match. And he did not disappoint, initially. The match was going well and Lesnar dominated the first half of it. However, things went south after Edge entered the ring on the 21 spot. It has been 9 years since his fans saw Edge locking horns in a ring and he proved that when he entered the match, he meant business.

All recovered and kicking, the wrestler looked great during his standoff with AJ Styles and showed off his powerful moves as he eliminated Styles. By the looks of it, Edge is ready for more action in WWE and organisers might have are Wrestle Mania plans for him. The wrestler had been speaking comeback rumours for quite some time but kept on denying them and it seems like he wanted to keep his big comeback a secret. According to PWInsider Edge briefly spoke with All Elite Wrestling before signing the contract with WWE.

Reportedly, to keep his comeback under tight wraps, he was flown via a private plane to Houston, Texas on January 26 and was kept hidden until it was time for him to enter the ring and face the challenge. While he did give a powerful performance, the royal rumble ended with Drew McIntyre winning the match after eliminating Lesnar.

