WWE News: The Revival have picked a new name for their Tag Team after leaving WWE?

After saying goodbye to WWE, have The Revival picked a new name for their Tag Team? Read on to find out.

Tag team champions The Revival were officially released by WWE earlier this month. Reportedly, the tag team was offered some very impressive deals but they refused to renew their contract with the platform. After they announced their decision of leaving WWE, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson changed their ring names to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. They had to change their names because WWE has the trademark on their former names and they are not allowed to use those titles outside WWE.

The professional wrestling tag team wanted creative control over their content and WWE was unwilling to offer that to them. So, they decided to call it quits. According to the latest report, Dax and Cash have picked a new name for their Tag Team -- The Revolt. Cash recently filed for the trademark ‘Fear The Revolt,’ PWInsider Wilder reported. Earlier this year, it was reported that The Revivals applied to trademark the terms “say Yeah,” “top guys” and “no flips, just fists.”

The team marked their debut on the platform on July 17, 2014, and have now officially ended their six-year run on the platform. Rumours have it that wrestlers, who earlier suggested that they want to work as free agents, are planning on joining AEW. Earlier this year, WWE superstar Matt Hardy also left the platform stating that he wants to have fun and be more creative, which according to him, is not possible with WWE. He too announced that he is leaving the company to be a free agent.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson sings Moana song again as daughter Tiana requests him to sing along with 'Maui'

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×