WWE News Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay raise awareness for Australia wildfires

Australia is currently being ravaged by deadly wildfires that have already claimed the lives of 24 people and almost half a billion animals. WWE superstars and Australian natives like Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay took to Twitter to spread awareness on how everyone can do their part in combating the wildfires.

In what has come as devasting news for humanity in general, 2020 started off on an extremely rough note as Australia is currently being ravaged by one of the worst wildfires in recent times. As reported by CNN, 24 people have died while more than 2000 homes have been destroyed or damaged in New South Wales alone. Moreover, half a million animals have been burned alive due to the wildfires, which are a result of extreme heat and drought. Specifically, climate change is being considered as the major factor for the natural disaster.

Many celebrities have offered their thoughts and prayers to Australia while celebrities like Pink, Nicole Kidman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have contributed to relief services. Many WWE superstars have taken to Twitter to spread awareness on how to combat the deadly wildfires. Sharing details of various local state fire services to give a donation to is NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The NXT superstar, who is a fellow Aussie heartbreakingly tweeted, "My country is on fire and my people/animals are suffering... Please help, a little goes a long way! #AustraliaFires." Aussie superstar Buddy Murphy shared the same image as Rhea with a simple, "#PrayForAustralia."

My country is on fire and my people / animals are suffering... Please help, a little goes a long way! #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/SUKWrvmY5q — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 5, 2020

The IIconics, who are also of the Australia descent, took to Twitter too, to raise awareness on the wildfires that have taken over their home country. Peyton Royce tweeted, "These images are so incredibly distressing but it’s our reality right now. Beyond heartbreaking. 23+ people dead, 1/2 a billion animals burned alive, homes destroyed & still 55 days left of ‘summer’. PLEASE donate where possible every little bit helps! #AustraliaFires," while Billie Kay tweeted, "Anything you can do to help! It’s absolutely devastating and isn’t slowing down."

These images are so incredibly distressing but it’s our reality right now. Beyond heart breaking. 23+ people dead, 1/2 a billion animals burned alive, homes destroyed & still 55 days left of ‘summer’. PLEASE donate where possible every little bit helps! #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/H07yx2DqcL — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 5, 2020

I’ve put up a link in my bio for the different ways you can donate & help support those who need it. But here it is as well https://t.co/TqM4ugUR2c#AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/p1fcMXdh1H — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 3, 2020

Anything you can do to help! It’s absolutely devastating and isn’t slowing downhttps://t.co/s92S0okrsR pic.twitter.com/pxxY8v2KwY — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 3, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the ones affected by the Australian wildfires.

