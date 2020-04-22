WWE News: Rob Gronkowski ditches wrestling ring for NFL return; WWE congratulates the 24/7 Championship

WWE recently got a not-so-pleasant surprise when its 24/7 Championship Rob Gronkowski announced that he returning to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. Just earlier this year, Rob had signed a pretty heavy deal with WWE that included him competing in several matches. However, he decided to discontinue his journey as a wrestler with the company after an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and hosting the WrestleMania 36 event, for both the nights.

The last time he was seen in action, Rob defeated pinned Mojo Rawley to the ground and became WWE 24/7 Champion. While the announcement did take the WWE world by surprise, the company released a statement congratulating the footballer, ComicBook reported. “Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football,” the statement read. WWE also took a dig at his title and noted that he will have to defend the championship even while playing football.

“Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere,” WWE hilariously added in the statement. Reacting to the news, former WWE superstar No Way Jose, who was released from the company earlier this month as a part of budget cuts during the ongoing COVID-19 shutdown, jokingly asked if there was a spot open in the WWE’s roster now that a wrestler has quit. “Sooooooo, roster spot opening up? Asking for a friend,” he commented on WWE’s tweet.

ALSO READ: WWE employees being forced to work during the coronavirus pandemic? Wrestling company REACTS to the allegation

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×