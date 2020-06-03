WWE News: Rob Gronkowski released from WWE after losing 24/7 Championship to R Truth?

Did WWE release footballer Rob Gronkowski from the company after he lost his 24/7 Championship to R Truth? Read on to find out.

Rob Gronkowski’s record-breaking reign as WWE 24/7 Champion finally came to an end on the latest episode of Monday night raw. In the show, R Truth lifted the strap for the 36th time by disguising himself as a landscaper and pinning the NFL star for the win. Rob had defeated Mojo Rawley to the ground to win the title. In April, Rob had announced that he was returning to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

Reacting to the announcement, WWE had stated that even though he was leaving the wrestling company, the wrestler will have to defend his championship at all times in any location. “He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere,” WWE hilariously added in the statement. According to the latest report by Wrestling Inc., Rob activated a release clause in his WWE contract after he chose to return to football.

His latest loss was WWE’s way of releasing him from the company, the report stated. While Rob could make some appearances for WWE, he will not be wrestling for the company in the near future. After announcing his departure, the footballer baller had told CBS that while he would not be a full-time wrestler, he would still like to enter the ring for one crazy match. “There is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it, and do a full-on WWE match,” he said.

