WWE News: Rob Gronkowski REVEALS he will continue to defend his WWE 24/7 Championship even after NFL return

One James Bond to another, Pierce Brosnan offered some advice to Daniel Craig for his post Bond life. Craig is all set to reprise his iconic roll as agent 007 for the last time in the upcoming thriller-adventure film No Time To Die, which is will be the 25th film of the James Bond franchise. After featuring as the character in four films, the 52-year-old actor has finally decided to say goodbye to the franchise and the former Bond actor, Pierce, had some words of wisdom for him.

During a recent interaction with Esquire, Pierce gushed about Craig's role in the Bond films and praised his performance. He advised him to live his life after retiring from the franchise. The actor who played Bond from 1994 to 2005 said, “Enjoy your life. You did a magnificent job, Daniel. You were truly a great Bond. Really, hats off to you sir. I've enjoyed watching you very much,” he said praising the actor. He further stated that once he retires from the role, he could do anything he wants.

“You really grabbed the bull by the horns and ran with it all the way, the world is your oyster and you can do anything you want. Stay well,” he added. Since the franchise has kept the actor occupied for so many years, fans are curious to know what Craig will do after moving on. The film was initially scheduled to release in the second week of May. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it will now hit the theatres on November 12, 2020. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday John Cena: 5 epic matches of the wrestler which prove why he is amongst the best in the world

