WWE News: The Rock congratulates Drew McIntyre over Royal Rumble win; Says 'I'm a big fan'

Dwayne Johnson congratulated Drew McIntyre for winging WWE Royal Rumble match after defeating Brock Lesnar. Here's what he had to say.
4923 reads Mumbai
The Rock,WWE,Drew McIntyre,HollywoodWWE News: The Rock congratulates Drew McIntyre over Royal Rumble win; Says ‘I’m a big fan’
Drew McIntyre treated the WWE fans to a high voltage match packed with unlimited action at the latest episode of WWE Royal Rumble. He knocked out WWE star Brock Lesnar and ended up winning the match by flaunting some of his greatest and deadliest movies to date and Dwayne Johnson congratulated the wrester hi victory. Lesnar confidently entered the royal rumble match at number one position, by choice. He started strong and eliminated 13 men but things went south after he came face to face with McIntyre.

While the faceoff started with equally deadly blows from both sides, McIntyre eventually gamed momentum and overpowered Lesnar. The royal rumble ended with Drew McIntyre winning the match after eliminating Lesnar. “Very happy about this. I’m a big fan of DM,” the actor wrote in the comment section of one of the posts of the epic fight shared by WWE. Considering The rock is a retired wrestler himself, his words of appreciation mean a lot. The fight was so fierce that The Rock could not help but appreciate it.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

McIntyre’s unbeatable performance was not the only highlight of the fight. The episode hogged all headline after it featured Edge back in action. The WWE wrestler was forced to retire in 2011 following a serious neck injury. Since then, Edge had maintained a safe distance from the ring and stayed out of the wrestling scene. While the fans wanted him to get back in the game, his appearance in the latest match of royal rumble, came as a surprise for everyone. According to Comic Book, the 46-year-old wrestler has also signed a contract with WWE.

