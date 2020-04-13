WWE News: The Rock has THIS to say about wrestling company continuing to shoot amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently hosted an Instagram Live and spoke candidly on what he misses the most about WWE as well as the wrestling company continuing to shoot for live tapings amidst the coronavirus scare.

The entire world has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic that has taken over, claiming lives, all across the globe! As the death toll increases by the day, governments are taking strict action by instilling lockdown and quarantine periods. However, WWE is continuing to shoot for live tapings, which include RAW, SmackDown and NXT! In a recent Instagram Q&A, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spoke candidly on his thoughts regarding WWE's controversial decision to continue live tapings while also revealing what he missed the most about being in WWE and wrestling.

"The thing I miss most about professional wrestling is connecting with the audience every night... I didn't give a shit about being the biggest guy, being the best guy, the craziest guy, the guy who jumped off the tallest shit every night. those guys have a purpose, and many of those guys are my friends, but I just miss connecting with the audience every night. but the wrestling business has changed," The Rock shared, via Comicbook, and added, "It's amazing they're continuing to put their bodies on the line through all of this, wrestling each other, sweating on each other, but they're still entertaining the fans. I still keep up with the business, and I have nothing but respect for them."

Moreover, WWE also put out a statement to ESPN on why they have chosen to continue shooting for RAW, SmackDown and NXT, without an audience and under careful consideration.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance," their statement reads.

While WWE has cancelled all house shows untill April, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which was supposed to take place on May 10, is cancelled too as announced by the Twitter page of Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, where the PPV was supposed to take place.

